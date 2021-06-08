2021 Excellence in Education Student: Amanda Zawacki

Amanda Zawacki (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)
Parents: Kevin & Kathy Zawacki
Educator: Brian Leuck
Chippewa Falls Middle School Social Studies Teacher
Amanda’s comments about Mr. Leuck: “It was such a joy to have Mr. Leuck as my 7th grade Social Studies teacher,” Zawacki said. “He never failed to put a smile on my face each morning during class and he showed me that learning can be fun as long as you are willing to invest yourself into it. Because of this, I was able to break out of my shy shell and verbally engage more in class, allowing me to achieve a better understanding of the material I was learning.”
Mr. Leuck’s comments about Amanda: “It was a pleasure having Amanda in class,” Leuck said. “She always brought a smile to my face. She is smart, talented, and we share the same quirky sense of humor. If there was anyone I could count on to laugh at one of my jokes, I knew it would be Amanda.”
Future plans: Amanda will continue to further her education at Northcentral Technical College for Video Production where she will learn the ins and outs of creating video entertainment. With this background knowledge of video production, she hope to pursue a career in the entertainment industry as either an actress or part of a film crew with different entertainment companies.
PHOTOS: 2021 Chi-Hi and McDonell Excellence in Education Students/Teacher Honorees
Alexis Dawson and Michele Nuttelman
Reyna Detienne and Nicholas Gagnon
Brett Elkin and Rick Silloway (wife)
Hayley Erickson and Angie Oplinger
Anna Geissler and Tony Reiter
Peter Herron and Tammy Christopher
Alexa Wickland and Michael Renneke
Lisa Landwehr and Victor Cable
Shelby Loebertman and Lisa Crocker
Megan Ludy and Sarah Merconti
Michael Maurer and Laura Jensen
Lillian Meier and Pam Bowe
Jacklyn Oldroyd and Echo Santos
Sidney Polzin and John E. Kinville
Joseph Reuter and David Martineau
Emma Schneider and Monika LaPoint
Amanda Zawacki and Brian Leuck
Kari Zwiefelhofer and Heather Brandner
Elina Jouppi and Eric Olson
2021 Excellence in Education Students
2021 Excellence in Education Students
CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF