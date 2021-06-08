 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Amanda Zawacki
0 Comments
top story

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Amanda Zawacki

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Zawacki and Brian Leuck
PARKER REED, The Herald

Amanda Zawacki (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Kevin & Kathy Zawacki

Educator: Brian Leuck

Chippewa Falls Middle School Social Studies Teacher

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amanda’s comments about Mr. Leuck: “It was such a joy to have Mr. Leuck as my 7th grade Social Studies teacher,” Zawacki said. “He never failed to put a smile on my face each morning during class and he showed me that learning can be fun as long as you are willing to invest yourself into it. Because of this, I was able to break out of my shy shell and verbally engage more in class, allowing me to achieve a better understanding of the material I was learning.”

Mr. Leuck’s comments about Amanda: “It was a pleasure having Amanda in class,” Leuck said. “She always brought a smile to my face. She is smart, talented, and we share the same quirky sense of humor. If there was anyone I could count on to laugh at one of my jokes, I knew it would be Amanda.”

Future plans: Amanda will continue to further her education at Northcentral Technical College for Video Production where she will learn the ins and outs of creating video entertainment. With this background knowledge of video production, she hope to pursue a career in the entertainment industry as either an actress or part of a film crew with different entertainment companies.

CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truman Dell Woodruff
Obituaries

Truman Dell Woodruff

Truman Dell Woodruff passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2021, as the result of a rare and fast-growing cancer, with his wife and da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News