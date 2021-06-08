2021 Excellence in Education Student: Amanda Zawacki

Amanda Zawacki (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Kevin & Kathy Zawacki

Educator: Brian Leuck

Chippewa Falls Middle School Social Studies Teacher

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amanda’s comments about Mr. Leuck: “It was such a joy to have Mr. Leuck as my 7th grade Social Studies teacher,” Zawacki said. “He never failed to put a smile on my face each morning during class and he showed me that learning can be fun as long as you are willing to invest yourself into it. Because of this, I was able to break out of my shy shell and verbally engage more in class, allowing me to achieve a better understanding of the material I was learning.”

Mr. Leuck’s comments about Amanda: “It was a pleasure having Amanda in class,” Leuck said. “She always brought a smile to my face. She is smart, talented, and we share the same quirky sense of humor. If there was anyone I could count on to laugh at one of my jokes, I knew it would be Amanda.”