2021 Excellence in Education Student: Anna Geissler

Anna Geissler
(McDonell Central Catholic High School)
Parents: Lori and Reggie Geissler
Educator: Tony Reiter
McDonell High School Algebra, AP Physics, AP Statistics, Pre-calculus, and AP Calculus Teacher
Anna’s comments about Mr. Reiter: “Mr. Reiter is an uplifting teacher and connects with his students,” Geissler said. “He is funny, encouraging and instills a sense that his students are capable of accomplishing anything. He knows how to engage his students, and it is because of this that I have taken every class he has to offer and joined the math team. Mr. Reiter is an accomplished and inspirational teacher and I am grateful for the opportunity his teachings have afforded me.”
Mr. Reiter’s comments about Anna: “Anna is an outstanding student and an even better person,” Geissler said. “She works extremely hard and is talented in many areas. She has persevered and accomplished many things. There is nothing that she can not do when she puts her mind to except perhaps make a left-handed layup.”
Future Plans: Anna is undecided as to what school she will attend, but plans on studying Finance and Business Analytics.