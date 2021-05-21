2021 Excellence in Education Student: Anna Geissler

(McDonell Central Catholic High School)

Anna’s comments about Mr. Reiter: “Mr. Reiter is an uplifting teacher and connects with his students,” Geissler said. “He is funny, encouraging and instills a sense that his students are capable of accomplishing anything. He knows how to engage his students, and it is because of this that I have taken every class he has to offer and joined the math team. Mr. Reiter is an accomplished and inspirational teacher and I am grateful for the opportunity his teachings have afforded me.”