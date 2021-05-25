2021 Excellence in Education Student: Elina Jouppi

Elina Jouppi (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)
Parents: Wayne & Amanda Jouppi
Educator: Eric Olson
Chippewa Falls High School Band Teacher
Elina’s comments about Mr. Olson: “Eric Olson is a wonderful mentor,” Jouppi said. “He is always there for you during the most stressful times of the year and is someone you can look up to. I thoroughly enjoyed our conversations on the pool deck these past few years.”
Mr. Olson’s comments about Elina: “Elina is an outstanding student,” Olson said. “That is not an issue. What makes Elina different is her ability to read a situation and make it work. Earlier this year she asked me to write a letter of recommendation for her. I asked her when it would be due and she said the 16th. It was actually due the 31st, but knew that I would need a little buffer to get it done. These are skills that will take her far in life.”
Future Plans: Elina plans on attending either the University of Wisconsin—Madison or the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire to obtain a bachelor’s degree.
