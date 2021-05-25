 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Elina Jouppi
0 comments
top story

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Elina Jouppi

From the COLLECTION: Meet the Excellence in Education students series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elina Jouppi and Eric Olson
PARKER REED, The Herald

Elina Jouppi (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Wayne & Amanda Jouppi

Educator: Eric Olson

Chippewa Falls High School Band Teacher

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Elina’s comments about Mr. Olson: “Eric Olson is a wonderful mentor,” Jouppi said. “He is always there for you during the most stressful times of the year and is someone you can look up to. I thoroughly enjoyed our conversations on the pool deck these past few years.”

Mr. Olson’s comments about Elina: “Elina is an outstanding student,” Olson said. “That is not an issue. What makes Elina different is her ability to read a situation and make it work. Earlier this year she asked me to write a letter of recommendation for her. I asked her when it would be due and she said the 16th. It was actually due the 31st, but knew that I would need a little buffer to get it done. These are skills that will take her far in life.”

Future Plans: Elina plans on attending either the University of Wisconsin—Madison or the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Chippewa herald staff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News