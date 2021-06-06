 Skip to main content
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Emma Schneider
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Emma Schneider

Emma Schneider and Monika LaPoint
PARKER REED, The Herald

Parents: Matt and Rebecca Schneider

Educator: Monika LaPoint, retired Chi-Hi AP Seminar teacher

Emma’s comments about Mrs. LaPoint: “Mrs. LaPoint taught me how to think critically and gather information from multiple perspectives to form opinions for ourselves,” Schneider said. “Though her class pushed me, I think I grew the most from it and will use these skills for the rest of my life.”

Mrs. LaPoint’s comments about Emma: “Emma Schneider is one of the most positive students I have ever taught — always smiling, always trying harder, always helping her peers,” LaPoint said. “Not only does Emma excel, but her cooperative spirit makes her a true leader, both in and out of the classroom. Congratulations, Emma. You’ll do great things.”

Future plans: Emma will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in hopes of pursuing a career as a doctor of medicine or dentistry.

