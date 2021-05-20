2021 Excellence in Education Student: Hayley Erickson

Hayley Erickson (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Bob & Marie Erickson

Educator: Angie Oplinger

Chippewa Falls High School Spanish Teacher

Hayley’s comments about Mrs. Oplinger: “I chose Mrs. Oplinger because she made me love the language, and is the reason I want to minor in Spanish,” Erickson said. “I appreciate how understanding, and flexible she has been this year doing an independent study with me. She has been an inspiration to me all throughout high school.”

Mrs. Oplinger’s comments about Hayley: Hayley has been a creative, dedicated and enthusiastic language student,” Oplinger said. “Her skills and confidence with speaking and writing have allowed her to excel through Spanish 5. Additionally, Hayley is becoming trilingual as she started taking French this year. Her global awareness is bound to take her on an exciting journey beyond Chippewa.”

Future Plans: Hayley is attending the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish as Pre-Med. She plans on being a pediatric surgeon.

