 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Hayley Erickson
0 comments
top story

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Hayley Erickson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hayley Erickson and Angie Oplinger
PARKER REED, The Herald

Hayley Erickson (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Bob & Marie Erickson

Educator: Angie Oplinger

Chippewa Falls High School Spanish Teacher

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hayley’s comments about Mrs. Oplinger: “I chose Mrs. Oplinger because she made me love the language, and is the reason I want to minor in Spanish,” Erickson said. “I appreciate how understanding, and flexible she has been this year doing an independent study with me. She has been an inspiration to me all throughout high school.”

Mrs. Oplinger’s comments about Hayley: Hayley has been a creative, dedicated and enthusiastic language student,” Oplinger said. “Her skills and confidence with speaking and writing have allowed her to excel through Spanish 5. Additionally, Hayley is becoming trilingual as she started taking French this year. Her global awareness is bound to take her on an exciting journey beyond Chippewa.”

Future Plans: Hayley is attending the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish as Pre-Med. She plans on being a pediatric surgeon.

- Chippewa Herald Staff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News