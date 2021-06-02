2021 Excellence in Education Student: Jacklyn Oldroyd

Jacklyn Oldroyd (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Rich & Amy Oldroyd

Educator: Echo Santos

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

4th Grade Stillson Elementary Teacher

Jacklyn’s comments about Mrs. Santos: "Mrs. Santos had an early influence in developing my work ethic and challenging me to be the best student I could," Oldroyd said. "She also made school fun with her class auctions for rewards and letting me hangout in her classroom after school each day. Her passion and dedication to her students encouraged me to make goals to be successful in both school and my life. Thank you for everything you taught me."

Mrs. Santos’s comments about Jacklyn: "I had the honor of having Jacklyn as a 4th-grade student," Santos said. "Intelligent, inquisitive, kind, compassionate and hard-working are adjectives that describe Jacklyn. Her quiet confidence told me whatever she did in life she would be very successful. Her smile and hugs good-bye brightened my days. Us gingers need to stick together."

Future Plans: Jacklyn plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to major as a Pre-Physician’s Assistant with a goal to eventually go to PA or medical school and specialize in Pediatrics. She is looking forward to continuing her passion of helping others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0