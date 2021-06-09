2021 Excellence in Education Student: Kari Zwiefelhofer

Kari’s comments about Mrs. Brandner: “I chose Mrs. Brandner because throughout Mrs. Brandner’s Pre-AP Chem and AP Chem classes, I found my love of chemistry that made me want to become a medical lab tech and definitely helped me strengthen my love of science,” Zwiefelhofer said. “She also listens when I go on a rant about Criminal Minds, which made her even more awesome.”

Mrs. Brander’s comments about Kari: “Kari has a caring personality, which shows through her contagious smile and laughter,” Brander said. “Even when challenges meet her head on, she faces them with strength and determination, which has allowed her to excel! Her interest in science only grew as she continued to ask questions and test her hypotheses. Although she says she plans to be a med tech, I know her secret passion is to be a forensic scientist.”