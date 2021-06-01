2021 Excellence in Education Student: Lillian Meier

Lillian Meier (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Kevin & Karrie Meier

Educator: Pam Bowe, Chippewa Falls High School English/AP Literature Teacher

Lillian’s comments about Ms. Bowe: “I had Ms. Bowe as a teacher for both Freshman English and AP Literature,” Meier said. “However, the reason I chose her as my educator is because when I had multiple family members get very sick with COVID, Mrs. Bowe continually reached out and made sure I was doing okay, which I am extremely thankful for.”

Mrs. Bowe’s comments about Lillian: “Lily is an English teacher’s dream,” Bowe said. “When Lily was in my English 9 class, students made posters of the covers of the books they had read. Lily had to print off several pages instead of just one. Since I am fortunate to have had Lily as a student again as a senior, my admiration for Lily’s intelligence and curiosity has only grown. Lily’s kindness and thoughtfulness will take her far as she experiences the world.”

Future Plans: Lillian plans to go to CVTC to complete her general courses, then go to UWEC to get a Bachelors in Teaching English and Language Arts. During this time, she also plans to hopefully study abroad in England.

