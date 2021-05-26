2021 Excellence in Education Student: Lisa Landwehr

Lisa Landwehr (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Thorsten & Mary Landwehr

Educator: Victor Cable

Retired Chippewa Falls High School History/Psychology Teacher

Lisa’s comments about Mr. Cable: "Mr. Cable has played a fundamental role in encouraging me to look for, and follow my dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem," Landwehr said. "I fondly remember the times he spent with me after school talking about politics, history, and everything else in between."

Mr Cable’s comments about Lisa: "It’s an honor to be invited to this prestigious banquet by such an exceptional young lady," Cable said. "In my 32 years of teaching, I don’t believe I have had a more inquisitive and deep thinking student. I don’t only believe Lisa will become a member of the Central Intelligence Agency, I see her becoming the head of the CIA. Great people do great things. I can’t wait to see your accomplishments."

Future Plans: Lisa will attend the University of Minnesota Duluth for psychology, and plans to continue her education to complete her PhD. Lisa’s goal is to work in Industrial-organizational and clinical psychology with a long term hope to work for the CIA.

