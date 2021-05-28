 Skip to main content
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Megan Ludy
2021 Excellence in Education Student

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Megan Ludy

Megan Ludy and Sarah Merconti

2021 Excellence in Education Student Megan Ludy, left, and teacher Sarah Merconti.

 PARKER REED, The Herald

Parents: David and Melissa Ludy

Educator: Sarah Merconti, fourth-grade Stillson Elementary teacher

Megan’s comments about Mrs. Merconti: “Mrs. Merconti was a big part in helping me discover who I am, and she preaches kindness and helping others through examples of her actions, which I admire and strive for,” Ludy said. “Additionally, she taught me that it’s ok to challenge yourself beyond what everyone else is doing and what seems easy through extra spelling tests and fifth-grade math.”

Mrs. Merconti’s comments about Megan: “I was extremely blessed to have Megan in fourth grade,” Merconti said. “Megan’s thoughtful, analytical mind was always a sponge, absorbing her surroundings and constantly expanding. Her kind, selfless heart brightens the world. That, coupled with her 100% commitment and work ethic will lead her to succeed in anything she sets her heart to.”

Future plans: Megan plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on the pre-med track, most likely with a major in biology and minor in psychology. She aspires to be a passionate doctor in the medical field and travel the world.

