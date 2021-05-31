 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Michael Maurer
0 comments
top story

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Michael Maurer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Maurer and Laura Jensen
PARKER REED, The Herald

Michael Maurer (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Jill & Karl Maurer

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Educator: Laura Jensen, Chippewa Falls High School Calculus Teacher

Michael’s comments about Ms. Jensen: "I chose Ms. Jensen as my influential teacher," Maurer said. "Ms. Jensen willingly helped me with my independent study of Calculus BC when I ran out of higher math courses to take. While her love of math is obvious, she also cares about each student as a person, wanting to know about them outside the classroom."

Ms. Jensen’s comments about Michael: "Michael has shown unusual determination to keep learning despite obstacles," Jensen said. "As a Junior, Michael prepared thoroughly for the first AP Calculus exam during remote learning. This year, Michael has been preparing for the second AP Calculus exam as an independent study. This requires him to take tremendous responsibility for his learning, and he has again met that challenge. I know that Michael will be able to persist against frustration as he pursues a career in engineering."

Future Plans: Michael will be majoring in Mechanical Engineering at North Dakota State University. Additionally, he plans to continue participating in music throughout his college career.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News