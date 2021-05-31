2021 Excellence in Education Student: Michael Maurer

Michael’s comments about Ms. Jensen: "I chose Ms. Jensen as my influential teacher," Maurer said. "Ms. Jensen willingly helped me with my independent study of Calculus BC when I ran out of higher math courses to take. While her love of math is obvious, she also cares about each student as a person, wanting to know about them outside the classroom."

Ms. Jensen’s comments about Michael: "Michael has shown unusual determination to keep learning despite obstacles," Jensen said. "As a Junior, Michael prepared thoroughly for the first AP Calculus exam during remote learning. This year, Michael has been preparing for the second AP Calculus exam as an independent study. This requires him to take tremendous responsibility for his learning, and he has again met that challenge. I know that Michael will be able to persist against frustration as he pursues a career in engineering."