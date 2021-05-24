2021 Excellence in Education Student: Peter Herron

Peter Herron (McDonell Central Catholic High School)

Parents: James and Diane Herron

Educator: Tammy Christopher

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teacher and Principal at St. Peter’s School in Tilden

Peter’s comments about Mrs. Christopher: “I had Mrs. C for two years in my first and second grade,” Herron said. “She was one of the most influential teachers in my life. She taught me the importance of hard work and to have good goals in life. She put me on the path to where I am today.”

Mrs. Christopher’s comments about Peter: “Peter is one of the most admirable, intelligent, self-motivated, funny and talented individuals I have had the pleasure to teach and watch grow,” Christopher said.

His strong faith and his ability to bring out the best in everyone he works with will help him to succeed in any profession he chooses.

Future Plans: Peter plans on going to Benedictine College in Kansas. He is currently an undecided major but is leaning towards a math or science degree with a philosophy minor. After college, he plans on becoming a pilot. Peter’s real hope is that NASA will choose him to become one of their new astronauts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0