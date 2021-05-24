 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Peter Herron
0 comments
top story

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Peter Herron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Herron and Tammy Christopher
PARKER REED, The Herald

Peter Herron (McDonell Central Catholic High School)

Parents: James and Diane Herron

Educator: Tammy Christopher

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Teacher and Principal at St. Peter’s School in Tilden

Peter’s comments about Mrs. Christopher: “I had Mrs. C for two years in my first and second grade,” Herron said. “She was one of the most influential teachers in my life. She taught me the importance of hard work and to have good goals in life. She put me on the path to where I am today.”

Mrs. Christopher’s comments about Peter: “Peter is one of the most admirable, intelligent, self-motivated, funny and talented individuals I have had the pleasure to teach and watch grow,” Christopher said.

His strong faith and his ability to bring out the best in everyone he works with will help him to succeed in any profession he chooses.

Future Plans: Peter plans on going to Benedictine College in Kansas. He is currently an undecided major but is leaning towards a math or science degree with a philosophy minor. After college, he plans on becoming a pilot. Peter’s real hope is that NASA will choose him to become one of their new astronauts.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News