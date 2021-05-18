 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Reyna Detienne
0 comments

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Reyna Detienne

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reyna Detienne and Nicholas Gagnon
PARKER REED, The Herald

Reyna Detienne (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: David & Myra Detienne

Educator: Nicholas Gagnon

Chippewa Falls High School AP Physics

Reyna’s comments about Mr. Gagnon: "Mr. Nicholas Gagnon is my most influential educator because he goes above and beyond for each of his students and their education," Detienne said. "Mr. Gagnon relentlessly encouraged me to keep working hard and stood by me as I wanted to give up on a rigorous science course. His passion for science and genuine care will continually be an inspiration as I further my education beyond high school."

Mr. Gagnon’s comments about Reyna: "Reyna is a self motivated, goal oriented, driven individual," Gagnon said. "My class wasn’t easy for her. It's her ability to turn towards, not away from challenges that make Reyna amazing. She pushes herself, moving out of her comfort zone often. She’s not afraid to take on challenges, no matter the size. I have much respect for Reyna because of her drive; she will go on to do great things."

Future plans: Reyna plans on going to college at UW-Madison in the fall of 2021. Her major is currently undecided, but she is looking at Biology to follow a Pre-Medicine route. She says she is still somewhat undecided in many things, however there’s no dearth of excitement in her next step beyond high school.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Betty Jewel Lynn
Obituaries

Betty Jewel Lynn

PRAIRIE FARM—Betty Jewel Lynn, 67, of Prairie Farm died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Pioneer Nursing Home. She was born October 2, 1953, in Texas to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News