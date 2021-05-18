2021 Excellence in Education Student: Reyna Detienne

Reyna Detienne (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: David & Myra Detienne

Educator: Nicholas Gagnon

Chippewa Falls High School AP Physics

Reyna’s comments about Mr. Gagnon: "Mr. Nicholas Gagnon is my most influential educator because he goes above and beyond for each of his students and their education," Detienne said. "Mr. Gagnon relentlessly encouraged me to keep working hard and stood by me as I wanted to give up on a rigorous science course. His passion for science and genuine care will continually be an inspiration as I further my education beyond high school."

Mr. Gagnon’s comments about Reyna: "Reyna is a self motivated, goal oriented, driven individual," Gagnon said. "My class wasn’t easy for her. It's her ability to turn towards, not away from challenges that make Reyna amazing. She pushes herself, moving out of her comfort zone often. She’s not afraid to take on challenges, no matter the size. I have much respect for Reyna because of her drive; she will go on to do great things."