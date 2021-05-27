 Skip to main content
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Shelby Loebertman
Shelby Loebertman and Lisa Crocker
PARKER REED, The Herald

Shelby Loebertman

(Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Scott & Missy Loebertman

Educator: Lisa Crocker

Chippewa Falls High School English/British Literature Teacher

Shelby’s comments about Mrs. Crocker: “Mrs. Crocker has been one of my favorite teachers throughout my high school career. She’s always been very supportive of all of her students, and has always been invested in my successes and interests. Being in Mrs. Crocker’s classes really gave me an opportunity to grow as a student, and I will always be grateful for the time I spent in her classroom.”

Mrs. Crocker’s comments about Lisa: “Shelby is curious, intelligent, thoughtful, and perceptive, a true learner. Most people who own a fish tank simply watch the fish, but Shelby studies them and replicates their habitat. She used her time during the pandemic to learn Arabic and Chinese. A lover of books, she dives into discussions about literature, delighting in complex ideas. I know that Shelby will seek to live an interesting life filled with learning. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Future Plans: “After graduation, I’m attending UW-Madison and majoring in Biology,” Loebertman said.

