2021 Excellence in Education Student: Sidney Polzin

Sidney Polzin (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: Thomas & Theresa Polziin

Educator: John E. Kinville

Chippewa Falls High School American Government Teacher

Sidney’s comments about Mr. Kinville: “Mr. Kinville has the ability to create a comfortable environment that fosters good, mature conversations about debatable topics,” Polzin said. “Mr. Kinville’s personal accomplishments inspire students to always strive to do more for their community. It’s obvious that Mr. Kinville loves teaching every day and cares about his students.”

Mr. Kinville’s comments about Sydney: “Sidney Polzin is a terrific young lady in every sense of the word,” Kinville said. “She is both inquisitive and intelligent, resourceful and productive, and honest and personable. She is competitive yet relaxed, ambitious yet modest, and organized yet flexible. Sidney is well-positioned to achieve any goal she sets her mind to.”

Future Plans: Sidney will be attending Saint Mary’s University where she will be working towards a Biology degree to lead her into med school. Sidney will also continue her hockey journey and play for SMU’s Women’s Hockey Team.

