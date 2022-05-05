 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 CFAUSD Excellence in Education Student | Lilly Bohman

2022 CFAUSD Excellence in Education Student: Lilly Bohman

Bohman and WIld
CHIPPEWA FALLS AREA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Excellence in Education Student: Lilly Bohman, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Barry & Brenda Bohman

Educator: Kathy Wild

Grades: 5-8 Science at St. Peter Catholic School

Lilly’s comments about Mrs. Wild: “Mrs. Wild helped foster my love for science through her fun and inspirational teaching style. I loved Mrs. Wild’s science labs and appreciated her dedication to helping students understand the content. Not only did Mrs. Wild make science fun, but she also instilled my love for biology, which I plan to pursue in the future.”

Mrs. Wild’s comments about Lilly: “It was my honor to teach Science and Music to Lilly during her time at St. Peter’s School,” Wild said. “Lilly is a hard-working individual who was always eager to learn. She is also a talented figure skater and musician. She has a strong sense of faith, family, and friends, which has taken her far in life. It was my pleasure to teach Lilly, and I am so excited to watch her pursue a career in the medical field.”

Future plans: In the fall, Lilly intends to pursue a biology degree. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend medical school.

