2022 CFAUSD Excellence in Education Student: Lilly Bohman

Lilly’s comments about Mrs. Wild : “Mrs. Wild helped foster my love for science through her fun and inspirational teaching style. I loved Mrs. Wild’s science labs and appreciated her dedication to helping students understand the content. Not only did Mrs. Wild make science fun, but she also instilled my love for biology, which I plan to pursue in the future.”

Mrs. Wild’s comments about Lilly: “It was my honor to teach Science and Music to Lilly during her time at St. Peter’s School,” Wild said. “Lilly is a hard-working individual who was always eager to learn. She is also a talented figure skater and musician. She has a strong sense of faith, family, and friends, which has taken her far in life. It was my pleasure to teach Lilly, and I am so excited to watch her pursue a career in the medical field.”