2022 Excellence in Education Student | Abigail Crotty

2022 Excellence in Education Student: Abigail Crotty

Crotty
CHIPPEWA FALLS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Abigail Crotty, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Denise Pilgrim & Curt Crotty

Educator: Rebecca Schneider, Former Kindergarten Teacher at Parkview Elementary School, current Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Instructional Coach

Abigail’s comments about Mrs. Schneider: "Throughout my time with Mrs. Schneider, she encouraged me to break out of my shell," Crotty said. "I vaguely remember my kindergarten years, though I know that throughout my childhood, the influence that she has made on me has grown evident. Not only was she the kind and caring mentor that I needed, but she also sparked my interest in becoming a teacher myself."

Mrs. Schneider’s comments about Abigail: "Abigail was a talkative and joyful First Grader who loved singing & dramatizing, while carefully observing the interesting movement of her favorite twirling skirt and clickity heels," Schneider said. "Her love for gathering stacks of books & being an author exemplified her insatiable appetite for learning itself. Unique for her age, she exhibited a quiet tenderness, empathy and ability to express herself through art and writing. Her infectious giggle and sneaky, tight hugs are seared in my memory."

Future Plans: After high school, Abigail will be attending the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is excited for the opportunity to gain more knowledge and experience to eventually pass down to future generations.

