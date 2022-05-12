2022 Excellence in Education Student: Cameron Hagen

Cameron Hagen, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Jerald & Allison Hagen

Educator: Molly Malone

Orchestra teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Cameron’s comments about Ms. Malone: “I chose Ms. Malone because she has been one of my most influential teachers throughout high school,” Hagen said. “She cares very deeply about her students both inside and outside of the classroom, and I know I could go to her for anything and she would be there for me. Not to mention she has helped me become a better musician and taught me numerous life lessons such as dedication, hard work and kindness.”

Ms. Malone’s comments about Cameron: “It has been wonderful getting to know Cameron over the past four years,” Malone said. “Her determination is outstanding, which has led her to where she is on her violin and academics. I have enjoyed our in-depth conversations and have appreciated her stopping in to visit during our non-orchestra quarters. Cam’s skills in planning and implementing large events such as String-n-Things are second to none. I will greatly miss her bubbly personality and constant smile and wish her the best of luck in the future.”

Future Plans: Cameron will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to major in psychology with hopes to minor in political science and eventually go on to become a lawyer.

