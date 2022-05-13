 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
2022 Excellence in Education Student | Elizabeth Jackowski

2022 Excellence in Education Student: Elizabeth Jackowski

  • 0
Elizabeth Jackowski
CHIPPEWA FALLS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Elizabeth Jackowski, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Michelle Corbin & Daniel Jackowski

Educator: Karen Swanson, Physical Education Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Elizabeth’s comments about Mrs. Swanson: "Mrs. Swanson never left my side," Jackowski said. "She was always there to give me advice and encourage me. She pushed me to do my best but also made sure I found a healthy balance between schooling and my life outside of it. Even when school was online, she would check in on her students. I have never once felt that she did not genuinely care about me and everything I say."

Mrs. Swanson’s comments about Elizabeth: "During these past four years, I have watched Elizabeth grow into a strong independent young woman who strives for excellence while still deeply caring for everyone around her," Swanson said. "Her work ethic and humbleness have made her into a tremendous leader that many students look up to. It’s truly been an honor to be her teacher, and I strongly believe she is headed for a very promising future."

People are also reading…

Future Plans: Elizabeth plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this coming fall. Although she is going into her freshman year undecided, she plan to major in psychology and ultimately continue on to law school to become a personal injury lawyer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pushes law to force taxi apps to share data with spy agency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News