2022 Excellence in Education Student: Elizabeth Jackowski

Elizabeth Jackowski, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Michelle Corbin & Daniel Jackowski

Educator: Karen Swanson, Physical Education Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Elizabeth’s comments about Mrs. Swanson: "Mrs. Swanson never left my side," Jackowski said. "She was always there to give me advice and encourage me. She pushed me to do my best but also made sure I found a healthy balance between schooling and my life outside of it. Even when school was online, she would check in on her students. I have never once felt that she did not genuinely care about me and everything I say."

Mrs. Swanson’s comments about Elizabeth: "During these past four years, I have watched Elizabeth grow into a strong independent young woman who strives for excellence while still deeply caring for everyone around her," Swanson said. "Her work ethic and humbleness have made her into a tremendous leader that many students look up to. It’s truly been an honor to be her teacher, and I strongly believe she is headed for a very promising future."

Future Plans: Elizabeth plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this coming fall. Although she is going into her freshman year undecided, she plan to major in psychology and ultimately continue on to law school to become a personal injury lawyer.

