2022 Excellence in Education Student: Isabelle Eslinger

Isabelle Eslinger, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Melissa & Pete Eslinger

Educator: Rachael McIlquham, Vocal Music Teacher at Chippewa Falls High School

Isabelle’s comments about Ms. MqIlquham: "I joined choir last year as a junior, not quite knowing how it would go," Eslinger said. "I have always had fun with music and enjoyed it, but I was kind of apprehensive about joining the class my junior year. Walking into class seeing Ms. Mac’s bubbly personality was awesome, and I have had so much fun in choir ever since. She taught me how relaxing and stress-relieving music is. She creates such a great environment in the class and makes us feel all of the different emotions of music. I aspire to carry Ms. Mac’s love of music with me as I transition into college."

Mrs. MqIlquham’s comments about Isabelle: "Isabelle is one of the most genuine and kind human beings I have had the privilege of teaching," MqIlquham said. "She leads with kindness, integrity, and respect and it’s natural for her to do so. I am constantly impressed at her ability to strive for excellence while helping others achieve it at the same time. It has been an honor to be a part of Isabelle’s journey."

Future Plans: Isabelle plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to continue her education. She is majoring in exercise and rehabilitation sciences, with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist. She has always had an interest in pursuing a career in physical therapy because she enjoys working with people, and believes that keeping them strong through their recoveries will be very rewarding.

