 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 Excellence in Education Student | Morgan Chaffee

2022 Excellence in Education Student: Morgan Chaffee

  • 0
Morgan Chaffee
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Morgan Chaffee — Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Dean & Jill Chaffee

Educator: Rachel Arendt

Spanish at Chippewa Falls Middle School

Morgan’s comments about Señora Arendt: "Middle school, especially eighth grade, was a hard time for me, but I looked forward to Señora Arendt’s class every day because she made me feel like I was achieving something and growing," Chaffee said. "I had stopped caring about my accomplishments in school, but her encouragement made me excited to learn and promoted self-motivation in a way I hadn’t experienced since early elementary school."

Señora Arendt’s comments about Morgan: "Morgan, also known as Teresa in my 8th-grade class, is one of the most intrinsically motivated students I have had the pleasure of teaching in my career," Arendt said. "My favorite memories of Morgan were from our Spanish trip to Peru. Morgan thrived during this trip. She inspired others to speak Spanish and embrace each experience with a humble and positive attitude. Thank you, Morgan, for pushing me and so many others to be better human beings."

People are also reading…

Future Plans: Morgan is planning on attending the University of Minnesota: Twin Cities with a major in Political Science and a minor in Spanish Studies. After that, she hopes to attend law school and eventually become a lawyer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Amnesty International says Russian troops must face justice for war crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News