2022 Excellence in Education Student: Morgan Chaffee

Morgan’s comments about Señora Arendt: "Middle school, especially eighth grade, was a hard time for me, but I looked forward to Señora Arendt’s class every day because she made me feel like I was achieving something and growing," Chaffee said. "I had stopped caring about my accomplishments in school, but her encouragement made me excited to learn and promoted self-motivation in a way I hadn’t experienced since early elementary school."

Señora Arendt’s comments about Morgan: "Morgan, also known as Teresa in my 8th-grade class, is one of the most intrinsically motivated students I have had the pleasure of teaching in my career," Arendt said. "My favorite memories of Morgan were from our Spanish trip to Peru. Morgan thrived during this trip. She inspired others to speak Spanish and embrace each experience with a humble and positive attitude. Thank you, Morgan, for pushing me and so many others to be better human beings."