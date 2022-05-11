2022 Excellence in Education student Sophia Forster

Sophia Forster—Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Jeremy & Kelly Forster

Educator: Sarah Merconti

4th Grade Teacher at Stillson Elementary School

Sophia’s comments about Mrs. Merconti: “Mrs. Merconti was my fourth-grade teacher, but she was far more than that,” Forster said. “I remember every morning she would have us do something exciting and energetic, like the chicken dance, and this lifted me up during sadder days. I learned to have self-confidence because she would tell me my writing was beautiful, and through this, I developed a passion, a way to express myself, and a reason to never doubt myself.”

Mrs. Merconti’s comments about Sophia: “I was beyond blessed to have Sophia in my 4th-grade classroom,” Merconti said. “Sophia has always amazed me with her intuitive, intelligent mind and the incredible way she observes life around her. Her deep, creative writing style and ability to express human emotions through written words continue to impress me, and I still use her 4th-grade examples in my classroom to this day! Sophia’s honesty, work ethic, and authenticity are an inspiration to us all.”

Future Plans: After graduating, Sophia will be enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She intends to pursue a major in psychology, but does not yet know whether she will become a researcher or counselor.

