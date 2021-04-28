 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
21 die in Wisconsin Wednesday from COVID-19 complications
0 comments
top story

21 die in Wisconsin Wednesday from COVID-19 complications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced four new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday (less than 70 currently active), bringing the total positive cases to 7,299 countywide to date.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,145 negative coronavirus tests and 253 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin has now seen 658,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 940 cases) and 7,494 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 21 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.That also includes variants. It's the same number the company released earlier this year.Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News