21 die in Wisconsin Wednesday from COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced four new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday (less than 70 currently active), bringing the total positive cases to 7,299 countywide to date.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,145 negative coronavirus tests and 253 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 658,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 940 cases) and 7,494 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 21 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.