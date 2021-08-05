22 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Thursday

Chippewa County announced 22 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 7,690 countywide to date (fewer than 120 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 31,865 negative coronavirus tests administered and 310 total individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 692,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 1,333 active cases) and 8,302 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of three lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.