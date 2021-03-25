 Skip to main content
23 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin Thursday
23 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin Thursday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,164 countywide to date (less than 40 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,103 negative coronavirus tests administered and 236 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 574,277 cases of COVID-19 to date (less than 5,500 currently active), and 7,264 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 23 lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

