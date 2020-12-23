 Skip to main content
24 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin death toll nears 5,000
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA COUNTY

Chippewa County reported 24 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,690 cases of coronavirus in the county to-date (455 currently active). No new deaths were reported, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 65 individuals to-date.

There have now been 24,669 negative coronavirus test results and 166 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 to-date in Chippewa County (eight currently admitted).

In the state of Wisconsin, there have now been 463,492 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 to date (32,444 currently active) and 4,882 people have lost their lives statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 128).

