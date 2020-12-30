25 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, 92 new deaths throughout Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced 25 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to-date in the county to 5,839 (292 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the death toll in Chippewa County at 65.

173 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 to-date (eight currently hospitalized) and there have now been 24,993 negative test results for the virus.

In the state of Wisconsin, there have now been 477,156 cases to-date as of Wednesday afternoon (28,629 currently being considered active) and 5,157 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of 92).

