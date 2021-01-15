25 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County announced Friday

Chippewa County announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the county to 6,454 to-date (387 currently active). No new deaths were revealed, leaving the death toll at 72 countywide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have also been 25,934 negative COVID-19 tests administered in Chippewa County and nine people remain hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (192 to-date). The risk level for the spread of COVID-19 remains “high.”

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 518,090 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (25,905 currently active) and 5,729 people have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of 50).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0