25 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County announced Friday
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the county to 6,454 to-date (387 currently active). No new deaths were revealed, leaving the death toll at 72 countywide.

There have also been 25,934 negative COVID-19 tests administered in Chippewa County and nine people remain hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (192 to-date). The risk level for the spread of COVID-19 remains “high.”

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 518,090 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (25,905 currently active) and 5,729 people have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of 50).

