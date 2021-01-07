26 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, state total nears 500,000 to-date

Chippewa County announced 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total cases in the county to 6,093 to-date (305 currently active). The coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County remains constant at 67 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the 6,093 total positive cases 25,432 negative test results have been returned to county officials and 179 people have been hospitalized (eight currently admitted).

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 498,402 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin (29,904 currently active) and 5,442 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 72).