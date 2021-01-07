 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
26 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, state total nears 500,000 to-date
0 comments
top story

26 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, state total nears 500,000 to-date

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total cases in the county to 6,093 to-date (305 currently active). The coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County remains constant at 67 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the 6,093 total positive cases 25,432 negative test results have been returned to county officials and 179 people have been hospitalized (eight currently admitted).

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 498,402 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin (29,904 currently active) and 5,442 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 72).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Neil Neumann
Obituaries

David Neil Neumann

David Neil Neumann (Hutchinson at birth), 60, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly at his home Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Laura King
Obituaries

Laura King

Laura L. King, 58, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DHS Update on Vaccine Availability

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News