27 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin Wednesday, six new cases in Chippewa County
27 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin Wednesday, six new cases in Chippewa County

COVID-19
Chippewa County announced six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,093 to date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,698 negative coronavirus tests and 226 total hospitalizations in Chippewa County to date (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 567,691 cases of COVID-19 (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,139 individuals have passed away due to complications coronavirus (a one day increase of 27). 159 of the ceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

