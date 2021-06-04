 Skip to main content
29 die statewide Friday in Wisconsin from COVID-19 complications
29 die statewide Friday in Wisconsin from COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,486 countywide to date (fewer than 40 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced in Chippewa County Friday, leaving the county COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,067 negative coronavirus test results and 285 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations in Chippewa County to date (no individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 675,000 active COVID-19 cases statewide to date (a one-day increase of 200 active cases) and 7,923 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 29 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. The company released the data on May 6, along with its first quarter earnings. The preliminary data showed a 96 percent efficacy rate for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna will submit full data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was the second to receive a green light from the FDA after Pfizer's. The success of the young company's vaccine also led to the first profit-making quarter in its history. In the first quarter, the Moderna team delivered on its supply commitments to many governments and helped protect more than 100 million people, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC. This accomplishment translated into our first profitable quarter in the company’s history, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC
