3 hospitalized with COVID in Chippewa Falls

There are now three Chippewa County residents hospitalized from COVID-19, which is the high mark since the pandemic began.
Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday at her weekly briefing, where she announced that 48 of the 58 people who have tested positive for the virus are now considered symptom-free, and are no longer being monitored.
However, of the 10 people still being monitored for the virus, three are hospitalized. She declined to release details of their conditions. While Weideman wouldn’t say which hospital is taking COVID-19 patients, she added there isn’t a single wing at any area medical facility where the patients are going for recovery.
Overall, 2,895 Chippewa County residents have now tested negative for the virus. Weideman said she’s pleased with the gradual growth in the number of tests being taken in the county. At this point, people who want a test and are showing COVID-19 symptoms are able to get a test, but those who are asymptomatic and want one likely won’t be able to get one.
“The testing numbers are definitely increasing,” she said. “We are definitely headed in the right direction.”
Much like other area counties, the number of people under age 40 who have contracted the virus, now at 29 cases, is equal to the number of cases among people older than age 40.
Weideman hasn’t heard of any plans for another large mass testing site like recent events held in Thorp, Ladysmith and Eau Claire. However, Weideman said the increase in available tests at area medical facilities has helped meet the need.
All but one of the long-term care facilities located in the county have had mass testing of all employees, and the remaining facility is scheduled for testing soon, she added.
Weideman encouraged people to continue getting outside to exercise, but reminded people to continue social distancing and to wash hands frequently.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm spoke at the meeting, saying area police and EMS are currently well-stocked in personal protective equipment.
Kelm said that after weeks of fewer calls for service, his agency is seeing a return to normal levels. He reminded people to be aware of COVID-19 scams, which keep evolving to trick the public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.