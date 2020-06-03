3 hospitalized with COVID in Chippewa Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are now three Chippewa County residents hospitalized from COVID-19, which is the high mark since the pandemic began.

Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday at her weekly briefing, where she announced that 48 of the 58 people who have tested positive for the virus are now considered symptom-free, and are no longer being monitored.

However, of the 10 people still being monitored for the virus, three are hospitalized. She declined to release details of their conditions. While Weideman wouldn’t say which hospital is taking COVID-19 patients, she added there isn’t a single wing at any area medical facility where the patients are going for recovery.

Overall, 2,895 Chippewa County residents have now tested negative for the virus. Weideman said she’s pleased with the gradual growth in the number of tests being taken in the county. At this point, people who want a test and are showing COVID-19 symptoms are able to get a test, but those who are asymptomatic and want one likely won’t be able to get one.

“The testing numbers are definitely increasing,” she said. “We are definitely headed in the right direction.”