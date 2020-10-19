 Skip to main content
3 individuals die from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, 108 new cases confirmed
3 individuals die from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, 108 new cases confirmed

CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added three new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, bringing the total of individuals who have passed from issues with coronavirus to five to-date.

During the same time period, 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county, bringing the total to 1,124 to-date. Of those, 433 are currently considered active.

In addition, Chippewa County also received 588 negative test results. An additional individual was admitted to the hospital over the weekend due to complications with COVID-19, leaving nine Chippewa County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state of Wisconsin now has had 173,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to-date, with 35,345 being considered active. There have also been 1,703,813 negative test results collected by the state and 1,600 people have passed away from complications with COVID-19 to-date in Wisconsin.

