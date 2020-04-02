3 of 10 Chippewa County COVID-19 cases now fully recovered

Weideman reiterated her comments from last week that she is finding that anyone locally who wants to get a test has been able to get one. If anything, she is finding that getting tests done and getting results back has become easier, as more private labs are handling tests.

However, getting results is still taking one or two days, she said.

Weideman praised area residents for following social distancing guidelines and staying at home.

“We are all at risk, and we really are all safer at home,” she said. “The next few weeks is a really critical period.”

While local hospitals haven’t seen the influx of COVID-19 patients, Weideman said they are asking that anyone who has extra medical gloves, masks and gowns to consider donating them.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said he isn’t aware of his department writing any citations to people who are ignoring the social distancing guidelines, or having too many people on their premises. Like Weideman, Kelm thanked the public for following the rules.

“We don’t have enough officers to make people do this,” Kelm said.