30 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, risk-level upgraded to 'severe'
alert top story

30 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, risk-level upgraded to 'severe'

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 30 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,800 countywide to date (128 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 32,070 negative coronavirus tests administered and 320 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus was updated from “high” to “severe” on Wednesday afternoon.

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 700,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (an additional 1,810 new active cases Wednesday) and 8,311 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of five lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
