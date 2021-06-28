300 individuals hospitalized in Chippewa County to date with COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,515 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,361 negative coronavirus tests administered and 300 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in Chippewa County to date (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 cases of COVID-19 and 8,099 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.