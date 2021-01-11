31 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, 378 currently active countywide

Chippewa County announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 6,295 to date (378 currently active). 70 people have passed away due to complications with coronavirus in Chippewa County and 182 individuals have been hospitalized (eight currently hospitalized).

In addition to the 6,295 positive cases reported by Chippewa County so far, 25,658 negative COVID-19 test results have been released as well.

There have now been 508,210 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (30,493 currently active) and 5,571 people have lost their lives due complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of three).