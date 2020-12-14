 Skip to main content
39 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, death total rises to 61
Chippewa County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and an additional coronavirus related death. This brings the county to 5,463 cases of COVID-19 to-date (765 are considered active) and 61 total deaths. The county has now received 24,135 negative test results and hospitalized 162 individuals due to COVID-19 related complications.

Over the weekend the coronavirus death total grew from 57 to 61.

The state of Wisconsin has now had 438,820 cases of COVID-19 following this past weekend of which 43,882 are considered active. 4,344 people have now passed away from COVID-19 related causes in Wisconsin, a one day increase of 15.

