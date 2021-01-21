 Skip to main content
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County announced Thursday
Chippewa County announced 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Thursday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,599 (396 currently active). The death toll rose to 74 individuals who have passed from coronavirus-related complications.

There have been 26,316 negative test results in Chippewa County, and 199 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus-related complications (seven currently admitted). Chippewa County’s risk level of spreading COVID-19 remains “high.”

The number of cases of coronavirus to date in Wisconsin rose to 527,940 on Thursday (26,397 currently active), and 6,036 individuals have passed away from COVID-19 related complications statewide (a one day increase of 62).

