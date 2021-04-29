40 die statewide from COVID-19 complications Thursday in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced five new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,304 countywide to date (less than 70 currently active).

No new coronavirus deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,208 total negative coronavirus tests and 253 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 659,000 cases of COVID-19 (824 additional cases in the past 24 hours) and 7,534 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 40 lives lost); 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.