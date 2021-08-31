40 new active cases in Chippewa County Tuesday, greater than 4,000 in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced 40 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,243 countywide to date (210 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 98 lives lost.

There have now been 32,880 negative coronavirus tests administered and 342 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 732,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 4,014 active cases) and 8,445 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of seven lives lost). 300 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.