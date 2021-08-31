 Skip to main content
40 new active cases in Chippewa County Tuesday, greater than 4,000 in Wisconsin
40 new active cases in Chippewa County Tuesday, greater than 4,000 in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced 40 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,243 countywide to date (210 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 98 lives lost.

There have now been 32,880 negative coronavirus tests administered and 342 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 732,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 4,014 active cases) and 8,445 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of seven lives lost). 300 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.
Concerned about COVID-19?

