457 active cases of COVID-19 currently in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 42 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,503 countywide to date (457 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 102 lives lost countywide to date.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 33,320 negative coronavirus tests administered and 351 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 747,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 944 active cases) and 8,539 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of three lives lost). 315 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.