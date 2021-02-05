 Skip to main content
49 pass from COVID-19 in Wisconsin Friday, 17 new cases in Chippewa County
49 pass from COVID-19 in Wisconsin Friday, 17 new cases in Chippewa County

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,888 in the county to-date (207 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 84.

There have now been 27,146 negative cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County to-date and two individuals are currently hospitalized with coronavirus concerns (209 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 548,062 cases of COVID-19 to-date (16,442 currently active) and 6,549 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 49).

