 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
49 statewide COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin announced Friday
0 comments
top story
Chippewa County COVID-19 update

49 statewide COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin announced Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,468 countywide to date (fewer than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 30,981 total negative coronavirus tests and 280 total COVID-19 hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 674,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 350 active cases) and 7,814 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 49 lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katherine M. "Kay" Gerrits
Obituaries

Katherine M. "Kay" Gerrits

Katherine M. “Kay” Gerrits, 85, of the town of Eagle Point died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at home, surrounded by family while under the care of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News