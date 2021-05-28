49 statewide COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin announced Friday

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,468 countywide to date (fewer than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,981 total negative coronavirus tests and 280 total COVID-19 hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 674,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 350 active cases) and 7,814 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 49 lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.