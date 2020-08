× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of active cases to 249.

A total of 32 cases are listed as active, with three hospitalized. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Chippewa County.

A total of 217 cases have been released from isolation.

There have been 8,535 negative tests in Chippewa County – an increase of 112 during the last day.

