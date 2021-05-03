5 students win scholarships from Doris Vennard fund

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has announced that scholarships from the Doris Vennard Scholarship Endowment Fund were awarded to five Chippewa County students.

The following students received the 2021 scholarship awards:

Justyne Burgess—Bloomer

Abigail Eiler—Cadott

Cassie Sorenson—Chippewa Falls

Derrick Taylor—New Auburn

Kennedy Willi—Chippewa Falls

Doris’ endowment fund was established in 2008 from her Trust to provide scholarships to Chippewa County High School graduates who are pursuing a degree in the nursing profession.

Doris’ Trust to support these scholarships was created in 1983 and subsequently, her designated endowment fund was started at the Community Foundation. During the 38 years of the scholarship being in existence, a total of $130,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 323 students in need.

Each year to honor Doris, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health sends out the Doris Vennard scholarship applications to Chippewa County High Schools and awardees from the previous years. Applicants are required to be Chippewa County residents as that was Doris’ wishes.