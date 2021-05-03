5 students win scholarships from Doris Vennard fund

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has announced that scholarships from the Doris Vennard Scholarship Endowment Fund were awarded to five Chippewa County students.
The following students received the 2021 scholarship awards:
- Justyne Burgess—Bloomer
- Abigail Eiler—Cadott
- Cassie Sorenson—Chippewa Falls
- Derrick Taylor—New Auburn
- Kennedy Willi—Chippewa Falls
Doris’ endowment fund was established in 2008 from her Trust to provide scholarships to Chippewa County High School graduates who are pursuing a degree in the nursing profession.
Doris’ Trust to support these scholarships was created in 1983 and subsequently, her designated endowment fund was started at the Community Foundation. During the 38 years of the scholarship being in existence, a total of $130,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 323 students in need.
Each year to honor Doris, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health sends out the Doris Vennard scholarship applications to Chippewa County High Schools and awardees from the previous years. Applicants are required to be Chippewa County residents as that was Doris’ wishes.
“Many hard-working, deserving Chippewa County students have been awarded scholarships from the Doris Vennard legacy fund over the years, to Nursing. These funds are used by the students to help pay for their tuition and books. The students are extremely appreciative of the funds to help pursue their passion and help their communities!” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Director/Committee Chair.
Once applications are received, the Doris Vennard Scholarship Committee meets to review the applications and decides who will be awarded scholarship funds based on the information provided in their application and the personal statements that each individual submits along with their application.
The Doris Vennard Scholarship Endowment Fund is a designated fund that will forever support nursing scholarships to Chippewa County graduates in memory of Doris.
If nursing is your passion, as it was Doris’, you can donate to the fund by mailing a check written out to “CFCC” to P.O. Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or make a secure online donation by visiting our website at www.yourlegacyforever.org/donate.
The Foundation has served Chippewa County for 20 years and professionally manages over $25 million in assets and is the trusted steward of over 235 funds created by individuals, families, organizations, and businesses for charitable investment in our communities. Annually, grants and disbursements are based on a portion of investment earnings from endowment funds and other gifts received. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has granted over $13 million.
