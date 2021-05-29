5 things to do in the La Crosse area

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Tractor Pull: After a one-year absence, the tractor pull features five shows from June 24-26 at Tomah Recreation Park. Tickets: https://www.tomahtractorpull.com/tickets

.

Country Boom: Many of country music’s most recognizable stars will be at Maple Grove Venues near West Salem July 8-10 for the annual Country Boom concert. Tickets: https://countryboom.com/tickets

La Crosse River Fest: The annual celebration of summer returns to La Crosse June 30-July 4 at Riverside Park. Opening ceremonies are June 30 at 4 p.m. For a complete schedule of attractions and events, visit https://riverfestlacrosse.com

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe: Located at 5250 Justin Road, La Crosse, the shrine is open June 1 through Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day. The Mass schedule can be accessed at https://guadalupeshrine.org/visit