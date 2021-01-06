500 Chippewa County residents receive COVID-19 vaccination, country drops from 'severe risk' to 'high risk'

About 500 Chippewa County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations so far, but more health care workers and long-term care employees should be receiving their shots in coming weeks, said Public Health Director Angela Weideman.

In her weekly press conference Wednesday, Weideman said that “1A” workers, like doctors, nurses and nursing home employees will get vaccines first. The “1B” essential workers, like law enforcement, firefighters and teachers, and those who have a great deal of contact with the public, will likely get vaccines in early to mid-February, she said. The “1C” group are adults ages 65 and older, and they will be next in line.

“It will take several months to implement,” Weideman cautioned.

The county is receiving vaccines from both drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer, she added. Those doses are then sent to area hospitals.

In the past week, the White House has been critical of states and hospitals for not getting vaccines to the public after they have been delivered. However, Weideman assured the public that the vaccines are being used, and not stored.

“When they are getting vaccines, they are giving them immediately,” Weideman said.