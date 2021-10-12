55 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday

Chippewa County announced 55 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 10,135 countywide to date (638 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced in Chippewa County Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 112 lives lost.

There have now been 35,878 negative coronavirus tests administered and 416 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (six individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 841,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 5,711 active cases) and 9,056 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 48 lives lost). 450 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.