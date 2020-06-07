56th annual Spring Art Show winners announced

Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the art show is a tremendous opportunity for artists to get their work in front of the public’s eyes regardless of their level of experience.

“This is an opportunity for people who are more accomplished than they think they are and have never shown their work in a public way before,” Johnson said. “This is the first time many people are able to be part of a show that is accessible to a lot more people than just their family and friends. They get to learn what it is like to be a part of show and what they need to do to be successful.”